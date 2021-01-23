Deadline extended by nine months for phase 1 of Rani Khera business park project

The Delhi government has pushed the deadline for the completion of the first phase of the upcoming business park at Rani Khera by nine months, in view of the delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said a senior government official on Friday.

The business park – spread over an area of 150 acres in Rani Khera village near the Indira Gandhi International Airport – is meant to become a hub for enterprises in the technology and services sectors. The project was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a statement issued after a meeting with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) on November 18, 2020.

The first of seven phases of the project is now expected to be completed by May 2023. On November 18, 2020, the government has said that the expected date for completion of the first phase would be August 31, 2022.

On Friday, Kejriwal chaired a review meeting on the project in which he directed officials of the DSIIDC – a government company with the expertise of infrastructure development in industrial areas – to strictly stick to deadlines. Kejriwal said, “The entire project should be completed within the stipulated timeline. It should be done in a timebound manner.”

In a statement issued after Friday’s meeting, Kejriwal’s office said, “The Delhi government will develop this first-of-its-kind business park in seven phases. The first phase of the Rani Khera Business Park expected to be completed by May 2023 and the second phase is expected to be ready by May 2025. The CM was also apprised that all necessary approvals of the government departments concerned have been duly obtained.”

It further said the new deadlines have been set by the government in light of disruptions cause to routine work across all departments by the Covid-19 pandemic.