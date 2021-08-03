Home / Cities / Delhi News / Deadline to pay deposit for DDA flats extended
Close to 1,354 flats were put on sale in the DDA housing scheme 2021, which was launched in January, and 10,000 flats were put up for sale in 2019.(HT Photo)
Close to 1,354 flats were put on sale in the DDA housing scheme 2021, which was launched in January, and 10,000 flats were put up for sale in 2019.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Deadline to pay deposit for DDA flats extended

DDA officials said that this has been done due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequents lockdowns that were effected to curb the outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:29 AM IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the deadline for people to pay the deposits of flats allotted under two housing schemes -- floated this year and in 2019 -- till the end of August and September respectively.

DDA officials said that this has been done due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequents lockdowns that were effected to curb the outbreak.

“We have been getting several requests from allottees to extend the deadline as they couldn’t get their loan processed due to the lockdown or had family members suffering from Covid-19. The deadlines have been extended on humanitarian grounds,” said a senior DDA official aware of the development.

Close to 1,354 flats were put on sale in the DDA housing scheme 2021, which was launched in January, and 10,000 flats were put up for sale in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi development authority
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.