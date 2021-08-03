Deadline to pay deposit for DDA flats extended

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the deadline for people to pay the deposits of flats allotted under two housing schemes -- floated this year and in 2019 -- till the end of August and September respectively.

DDA officials said that this has been done due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequents lockdowns that were effected to curb the outbreak.

“We have been getting several requests from allottees to extend the deadline as they couldn’t get their loan processed due to the lockdown or had family members suffering from Covid-19. The deadlines have been extended on humanitarian grounds,” said a senior DDA official aware of the development.

Close to 1,354 flats were put on sale in the DDA housing scheme 2021, which was launched in January, and 10,000 flats were put up for sale in 2019.

