Death by bovine: Delhi man dies of injuries suffered in attack by cow

A 75-year-old retired bank manager died on August 13, three days after he was attacked by stray cattle while out on an evening walk in Rohini’s Sector 24, police and people known to him said on Monday. Batra had retired from a nationalised bank’s branch at Hisar in Haryana in 2008. He shifted to Delhi with his family in 2010. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police officials said they had not received any complaint from the family members of the dead septuagenarian – identified as Radhe Shyam Batra, who is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law in Pocket 12 in Rohini Sector 24. No first information report (FIR) was registered in connection with the incident till Monday evening, they said.

The incident occurred on August 10 at around 9.30pm, when Batra was walking on a neighbourhood street and a stray cow hit him from behind, said Rajeev Khulbey, a member of Pocket-12 resident welfare association (RWA) who is known to the victim’s family.

Batra fell on the road and suffered serious head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors told the family members about bleeding in his brain.

“The next day, he underwent brain surgery. On August 13, he succumbed to the injuries during treatment,” said Khulbey, blaming local dairy operators and the civic agencies for the death.

Khulbey said that the dairy operators leave their cattle on the streets and even the civic agencies do not take any measures to remove them from roads. “Around two months ago, an elderly man suffered multiple injuries after he was attacked by a street cattle in the nearby Rama Vihar,” he added.

Batra had retired from a nationalised bank’s branch at Hisar in Haryana in 2008. He shifted to Delhi with his family in 2010.