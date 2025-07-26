Search
Decomposed body of 75-year-old woman found in Karol Bagh house

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 06:18 am IST

According to investigators, her three sons and their families used to live on the upper floors of the three-storey building, while Devi lived alone on the ground floor.

The decomposed body of a 75-year-old woman was recovered from her residence in Karol Bagh, central Delhi, on Thursday evening, police officers said, adding that they suspect that the woman passed away two days before the matter came to light.

The woman, identified as Kesri Devi, likely died a natural death but police have also initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

According to police, they received a call from one of the sons who said that she wasn’t opening the door of her ground-floor residence and a foul smell was emanating from the house. When police reached the spot, they found that the door had been broken open by a neighbour and the woman was found dead on the bed.

“Her body was bloated and fully decomposed. Her family members said that she was last seen alive on Tuesday evening outside the house after which they didn’t see her,” an officer said.

Her family members checked on her after their neighbours complained about the foul smell.

A neighbour told police that the woman used to live alone and barely interacted with her family. “He said that there was minimal interaction between her and her son. While they didn’t approach her a lot, she also liked to be by herself. The family saw her last on Tuesday evening and didn’t check on her thereafter,” the officer said.

