Delh CM says complete key projects announced in Budget by 2029
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urged timely completion of major projects by 2029, emphasizing clear goals, inter-departmental coordination, and real-time progress updates.
New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday called for completion of all major projects announced in Budget 2026-27 before 2029. She chaired a review meeting with administrative secretaries and heads of departments at the Delhi Secretariat.
Reviewing the progress of key projects, the CM said that building a “Viksit Delhi” would require efficient execution and visible outcomes so that the city’s transformation is evident. Further, Gupta directed all department heads to define clear goals and adhere strictly to timelines.
“The tendency to delay projects must end, and work should move towards timely completion right from the stage of initiation. The entire cycle — tendering, commencement and completion — must follow a pre-defined, time-bound plan. Any bottlenecks should be escalated immediately for resolution instead of allowing projects to remain pending,” she said.
The CM also asked all departments to regularly upload detailed updates on the CM Pragati Portal about project progress, defined timelines and upcoming milestones to enable real-time tracking and close supervision of on-ground developments.
Departments have been asked to set clear short-term targets — 15 days, 20 days and one month — and update progress accordingly, said an official. This approach, she said, will help identify delays early and ensure corrective action is taken without affecting overall timelines.
Officials said she also stressed on the need for stronger inter-departmental coordination, directing that projects be executed in parallel so that delays in one area do not impact others.
The CM said the government aims to complete all major projects before 2029, with clearly defined timelines for each, regardless of size or scale.
Gupta also urged departments to maximise the utilisation of funds and schemes available from the Centre, noting that such allocations are linked to performance and efficiency.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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