Delhi: 11 illegal dyeing factories shut in MCD’s west zone

At least 11 illegally operating water-polluting jeans dyeing and washing units have been sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as part of an aerial drone survey in the department’s west zone, officials said. The survey was conducted from February 16 to 20. It was carried out using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Khyala, Vishnu Garden, Ranhola, Baprola, and Bindapur.

It was carried out using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Khyala, Vishnu Garden, Ranhola, Baprola, and Bindapur. “Eleven water-polluting units were sealed, and electricity connections were disconnected to prevent the resumption of operations. The total number of units sealed by the West Zone has reached 88 in the last three months,” an MCD official said.

The joint enforcement drive involving MCD officials, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Police, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), BSES officials, and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was carried out following directions issued by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

“Using drone-mounted high-resolution imaging, enforcement teams scanned rooftops, upper floors, and concealed industrial setups that typically evade ground inspections. The UAV reconnaissance identified 29 suspected illegal units that had bypassed conventional detection methods, 11 were confirmed to be illegal ,” said the official quoted above.

Speaking to HT, the official clarified that a jeans dyeing factory must have a water-treatment facility to operate. He added that the sealing action will continue as part of the sustained enforcement drive using UAV technology.