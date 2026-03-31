Delhi: 2 held for twin stabbing; one victim dies

Two men were arrested after separate exchanges of fire with police in Dwarka and Najafgarh on Monday night, a day after they allegedly stabbed four people in two back-to-back incidents in southwest Delhi’s Madhu Vihar near Dabri. One of the victims, a food delivery agent, later succumbed to his injuries. Both accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs in the two encounters, during which at least 11 rounds were fired, police added.

The arrested men were identified as Rohit Kumar alias Noddy, 21, and Prem Sharma alias Himanshu, 21, both residents of Madhu Vihar. Police said the two stabbing incidents took place within a span of 15 minutes on Sunday night.

On Sunday around 9pm, Kumar and Sharma were walking through Gali Number-2 near their homes in Madhu Vihar, Dabri, when a motorcycle passing by brushed against them, leading to an altercation with the two riders. The argument escalated and the duo attacked the riders, identified as Parvez Hussain alias Honey, 33, and Anish Ahmad, 34, with knives, causing serious injuries, said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh.

After the attack, the duo fled. Around 200 metres away, near the Durga Mata temple, they came across 39-year-old food delivery agent Govind Jha, who was looking for an address. Locals told police that Jha asked them for directions, following which they allegedly tried to rob him of his scooter. When he resisted, they stabbed him, a police officer aware of the case said.

“Seeing Jha being attacked, a Good Samaritan, Rohit Kashyap, 24, tried to intervene. He was also stabbed before the accused fled again,” the officer added.

DCP Singh said two calls regarding the incidents were received at Dabri police station at 9.06pm and 9.23pm. Police found four injured men, who were taken to three hospitals in Dwarka.

“Around 12.08am, Jha succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The condition of the other three remains serious. A case of murder and another of attempt to murder were registered. Special staff and anti-auto theft squad (AATS) teams were tasked with identifying and arresting the accused,” Singh said, adding they were tracked using human intelligence and technical surveillance.

On Monday evening, police received information that Kumar would be near Dwarka Sector 17 sports complex. A trap was laid and around 7.40pm, he was spotted and asked to surrender. He fired three rounds at the police team, which retaliated, injuring him in the left knee. He was arrested with a pistol and a cartridge and admitted to a government hospital.

“Kumar was previously involved in a case and was jailed in September last year. He was recently released,” Singh said.

Around 10.30pm, the AATS team intercepted Sharma near the Najafgarh drain. He also fired three rounds at the police team. In retaliatory firing, he was shot below the right knee and arrested. A loaded pistol and a stolen scooter were recovered from him, police said.

Both accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs in the two encounters, during which at least 11 rounds were fired, police added.