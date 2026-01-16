Delhi: 22-year-old man stabbed to death by six minors, three of them nabbed

A 22-year-old man was killed allegedly by a group of six minors in Bawana on Wednesday for not sharing information about another minor they wanted to target, police said on Thursday. Three minors have been apprehended in connection with the murder. The victim was stabbed at least 16 times, police said. During questioning, the juveniles allegedly admitted to their involvement and disclosed the names of three other accomplices, all minors. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said that the deceased was identified as Ranjan alias Goppa, resident of Bawana’s JJ Colony.

Police said the incident was reported around 6.30pm on Wednesday. When police reached the spot, they were informed that the man had been taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in Pooth Khurd by his friends, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“When police reached the spot, bloodstains were found at the scene. The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) units were called in to conduct a forensic examination. A bloodstained knife and samples were recovered, and the area was photographed for evidence,” Swami said.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s brother, Raja, an FIR was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station on charges of murder.

During the probe, police said it was revealed that a group of six minors had come looking for another minor over an old enmity and they asked his friend Ranjan about that boy’s whereabouts. “Ranjan refused to give any information and after a brief scuffle, they stabbed him at least 16 times before fleeing the spot,” an officer aware of the matter said.

DCP Swami said using technical surveillance and local intelligence, police tracked and apprehended three juveniles, all aged 15 to 17 years, from a slum Colony in Bawana.

During questioning, the juveniles allegedly admitted to their involvement and disclosed the names of three other accomplices, all minors. Police said raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, and further investigation is in progress.