Delhi: 3 arrested for duping Kejriwal’s daughter of 34,000 in e-commerce fraud

A week after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter was duped of ₹34,000 while trying to sell a sofa online through an e-commerce website, the Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested three men from Uttar Pradesh for the crime.

While one of the arrested men allegedly made the call to Kejriwal’s daughter, another would open bank accounts using fake address proofs, and the third would offer his bank account for a commission to receive the money, said a senior police officer who did not want to be identified.

“We were able to trace the bank account in which the money was deposited. That helped us crack the case and arrest the three men on Friday,” said the officer.

Also Read | Water supply in parts of Delhi likely to be hit due to Uttarakhand glacier burst

The crime took place on February 7 when a man posing as a buyer contacted Kejriwal’s daughter. When the deal was fixed, the man told her that he would send a small amount to confirm her bank details are correct.

The man first sent her ₹2 and asked her to confirm receipt. After that, he sent her a QR code, asking her to scan it using her phone, to receive the remaining payment. As soon as she scanned the code, ₹20,000 was withdrawn from her account first and then ₹14,000 immediately after that.

A first information report was subsequently registered at Civil Lines police station.

“We focused on the bank account in which the money was deposited. We got to know that the deposited money was withdrawn from an ATM in Agra. That led us to the account holder, 18-year-old Kapil Kumar Rajouria,” said the officer. Rajouria would allegedly lend his bank account, for a commission, to the perpetraters of the fraud.

“Rajouria opened seven bank accounts, but using fake address proofs,” the officer said.

At Rajouria’s instance, the police also arrested Wajid, 26, and Manvinder Singh, 25.

Wajod, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, works as a driver for a cab aggregator platform. He and another man Sajid, who remains on the run, were the alleged perpetraters of the crime.

The police are working to help recover the amount, the officer said.