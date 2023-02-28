Delhi: 3-yr-old girl dies in car accident; driver arrested

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl was killed after a car driven by a 20-year-old man hit her in southwest Delhi on Sunday, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Delhi Cantonment area in southwest Delhi. (Representative file image)

The incident took place in the Delhi Cantonment area. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

The arrested driver is a first-year student at a private university in Noida, said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C.

On Sunday around 5:30pm, one medico-legal certificate (MLC) was received from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital regarding a three-year-old girl who was injured in a road accident and was declared brought dead at the hospital. On the mother’s complaint, who works as a domestic help in Arjan Vihar in Delhi Cantonment, a case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 279 and 304A, DCP Manoj said.

“The offending vehicle, a Hyundai Creta, was recovered and seized. The driver of the offending car was arrested. It was learnt that after the accident, the driver did not flee the accident spot. He took the injured girl along with her family members to Delhi Cantonment hospital and from there to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital and finally to the RML hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” added the DCP.