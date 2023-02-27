Kalka councillor’s husband killed in Pinjore hit-and-run

A councillor of Kalka municipal council was injured and her husband was killed after their car was hit head-on by a tipper truck in Pinjore on Saturday. The councillor’s husband, Raj Kumar, was killed after the impact of the collision caused him to slam into his car’s steering wheel. (HT Photo)

Neha Sharma, 29, councillor from ward number 29, Kalka, told the police that she, along with her husband, Raj Kumar, was travelling to Barwala in their Maruti Suzuki Alto around 12.30 pm on Saturday.

As they reached near Forest Gate in Pinjore, a speeding tipper truck hit their car head-on. The impact of the collision slammed her husband into the car’s steering wheel, leaving him unconscious, while she received multiple injuries on the body.

The truck driver fled the spot and it was onlookers who rushed them to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared her husband dead. Neha was discharged after primary medication.

Based on the councillor’s complaint, police have booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or more) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore station. Further investigation has been initiated to trace and arrest the driver.