Delhi: 30-year-old man stabbed to death while trying stop fight

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 03:28 am IST

According to police, on Sunday around 10.30 pm, Sumit and his brother saw two groups of people quarrelling in a lane near their house. Sumit intervened and asked them to stop the quarrel and return to their homes.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday for trying to stop two groups from quarrelling in his neighbourhood at Bapa Nagar in central Delhi’s Prasad Nagar, said police on Tuesday, adding that two suspects were arrested.

Police said that they have arrested two suspects in the case.
Police said, the victim, Sumit Kumar, succumbed to his stab injury during treatment at a government hospital. Sumit worked for a jeans manufacturing factory in Karol Bagh with his brother, Rohit Kumar, in his 20s.

According to police, on Sunday around 10.30 pm, two of them were returning home from the factory, when they saw two groups of people quarrelling in a lane near their house. Sumit intervened and asked them to stop the quarrel and return to their homes.

“Some people from the groups did not like Sumit intervening into their matter and began arguing with him. During the altercation, one of them took out a knife and stabbed him in his abdomen. Thereafter, approximately all four to five of them . Rohit rushed his brother to the hospital. Initially a case of attempt to murder was registered and it was converted into a murder case after the victim died,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) Nidhin Valsan said, “We have arrested two suspects in the murder case. Further investigations are on.”

The names of the arrested men were not shared by the police.

