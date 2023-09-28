Delhi: 32 armed forces prep school students clear NDA exam

At least 32 students from the first batch of Delhi government’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the result. (HT Photo)

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal congratulated the students on clearing the exam, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

“Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest numbers from any school across the country,” the chief minister said.

According to Delhi government officials, 76 students of Class 12 appeared for the examination from the school which was set up in August 2022 in Jharoda Kalan in southwest Delhi with the aim of training students for recruitment in the armed forces.

Officials said that the school, spread across 14 acres of land, provides free-of-cost education and residential facilities to students preparing to join the armed forces. The school currently has 237 students enrolled from classes 9 to 12 who are trained by specialised faculty which includes retired army and air force officers, they said, adding that this is the only such school in Delhi training students for recruitment to the armed forces.

“In just one year Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation,” the chief minister said in a statement on Wednesday

Education minister Atishi visited the campus on Wednesday and congratulated the students.

“There was no Sainik School in Delhi and until a year ago there was no formal education system to support preparation for the armed forces exam. Despite having a strong will to serve the nation, Delhi children were not getting the opportunities. It is a matter of great pride that the first batch of AFPS has achieved this milestone,” she said.

