Delhi: 35-year-old shot dead in Anand Parbat
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday following an altercation with a group of six men, including his friend, over the construction of a shanty in Anand Parbat area in central Delhi, police said, adding they are questioning three suspects in connection with the case.
According to police, the suspects started pelting stones at the house of the victim, identified as Deepak, on Thursday. When Deepak peeked out from the window of his first-floor house, a bullet fired by one of the six men hit him in the chest, killing him on the spot.
Also read: No Delhi civic body official to spend over 3 years in ‘sensitive’ departments
Police did not confirm whether they made any arrests so far.
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that a man called the police early in the morning to inform them that his brother had been shot. A police team reached the crime spot and learned that the injured man had been taken to a nearby hospital. When the team reached the hospital, they were told that Deepak had been declared dead on arrival. Police registered a case of murder and began an investigation.
Also read: More than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi after six months
During the probe, police said, they recorded statements of eyewitnesses and learned that Deepak had an altercation with his friend, one Gurdeep, outside the former’s house late Wednesday night. A few minutes later, Gurdeep returned with five associates and began pelting stones at Deepak’s house. As Deepak looked down from a window of his house, he was hit by a bullet, they said.
“Deepak and Gurdeep were friends for a long time. Both had an altercation over the issue of constructing a jhuggi in the area, which led to the fight. Gurdeep called his friends and one of them shot Deepak, leading to his death,” said DCP Chauhan.
-
Max Hospital in Mohali launches surgical robot
Max Hospital in Mohali has launched the 'Da Vinci Xi', a robot which will be used for surgeries under various disciplines including gynaecology, oncology, urology, general surgery, bariatric (weight loss), hernia and gastrointestinal. Dr Vivek Bindal, associate director of bariatric and robotic surgery; and Dr Anupam Goel, consultant bariatric and GI surgery, said this surgical robot will enable doctors to perform complex surgeries with increased precision, flexibility and minimal blood loss.
-
Era beats Prachi in group 1 of Haryana state TT championship
Bhiwani's Era Jain outplayed Prachi Yadav of Rewari in the U-15 girls' group 1 game during the 11th Haryana State ranking Table Tennis Championship being held in Panchkula. In the U-15 girls' group 2 match, Mehar of Jind beat Yamunanagar's Asmi Kaycee 11-4,11-5, 11-7 to surge ahead. In the boys' U-17 group 1 match. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS Vehicle lifter arrested with 4 stolen bikes A resident of Bapu Dham Colony was arrested with four stolen motorcycles.
-
Three booked for workers’ death in Bahadurgarh factory gas leak
A day after four workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank being used to dump liquid and other waste at a gas kit manufacturing unit at Rohad village in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, the police on Thursday booked the owner of the manufacturing unit, its manager and supervisor on charges of causing death by negligence. However, the condition of two labourers, who sustained injuries, is said to be critical.
-
Covid cases in Ambala rose by 650% in July
Ambala district recorded a 650% spike in Covid infections in July. As per data provided by the civil surgeon's office, while 91 infections were reported in June, 680 cases cropped up in July. However, no patient succumbed to the virus in both months. The last fatality from the district was recorded on February 25 and 542 Covid-related deaths have been reported so far .
-
1.30 kg explosives recovered near Kurukshetra’s Shahbad; Tarn Taran man arrested
Ahead of Independence Day, the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police have recovered 1.30 kg explosive substance from fields near a hotel on the NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening. The police have also arrested a person identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The police also examined CCTV camera footage from the locations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics