Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 35-year-old shot dead in Anand Parbat

Delhi: 35-year-old shot dead in Anand Parbat

delhi news
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 01:46 AM IST
According to police, the suspects started pelting stones at the house of the victim, identified as Deepak, on Thursday.
Delhi: 35-year-old shot dead in Anand Parbat
Delhi: 35-year-old shot dead in Anand Parbat
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday following an altercation with a group of six men, including his friend, over the construction of a shanty in Anand Parbat area in central Delhi, police said, adding they are questioning three suspects in connection with the case.

According to police, the suspects started pelting stones at the house of the victim, identified as Deepak, on Thursday. When Deepak peeked out from the window of his first-floor house, a bullet fired by one of the six men hit him in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Also read: No Delhi civic body official to spend over 3 years in ‘sensitive’ departments

Police did not confirm whether they made any arrests so far.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that a man called the police early in the morning to inform them that his brother had been shot. A police team reached the crime spot and learned that the injured man had been taken to a nearby hospital. When the team reached the hospital, they were told that Deepak had been declared dead on arrival. Police registered a case of murder and began an investigation.

Also read: More than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi after six months

During the probe, police said, they recorded statements of eyewitnesses and learned that Deepak had an altercation with his friend, one Gurdeep, outside the former’s house late Wednesday night. A few minutes later, Gurdeep returned with five associates and began pelting stones at Deepak’s house. As Deepak looked down from a window of his house, he was hit by a bullet, they said.

“Deepak and Gurdeep were friends for a long time. Both had an altercation over the issue of constructing a jhuggi in the area, which led to the fight. Gurdeep called his friends and one of them shot Deepak, leading to his death,” said DCP Chauhan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
delhi news
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Seema Wadhwa from Max Hospital discussing the launch of the surgical robot in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    Max Hospital in Mohali launches surgical robot

    Max Hospital in Mohali has launched the 'Da Vinci Xi', a robot which will be used for surgeries under various disciplines including gynaecology, oncology, urology, general surgery, bariatric (weight loss), hernia and gastrointestinal. Dr Vivek Bindal, associate director of bariatric and robotic surgery; and Dr Anupam Goel, consultant bariatric and GI surgery, said this surgical robot will enable doctors to perform complex surgeries with increased precision, flexibility and minimal blood loss.

  • A player in action during the 11th Haryana State Ranking Table Tennis Championship that is being held in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

    Era beats Prachi in group 1 of Haryana state TT championship

    Bhiwani's Era Jain outplayed Prachi Yadav of Rewari in the U-15 girls' group 1 game during the 11th Haryana State ranking Table Tennis Championship being held in Panchkula. In the U-15 girls' group 2 match, Mehar of Jind beat Yamunanagar's Asmi Kaycee 11-4,11-5, 11-7 to surge ahead. In the boys' U-17 group 1 match. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS Vehicle lifter arrested with 4 stolen bikes A resident of Bapu Dham Colony was arrested with four stolen motorcycles.

  • The incident in which four workers died in the factory gas leak took place when the workers inhaled toxic gas emanating from a tank used to dump liquid waste and other garbage at a gas kit paper manufacturing unit at Rohad village in Bahadurgarh. (HT File Photo)

    Three booked for workers’ death in Bahadurgarh factory gas leak

    A day after four workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank being used to dump liquid and other waste at a gas kit manufacturing unit at Rohad village in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, the police on Thursday booked the owner of the manufacturing unit, its manager and supervisor on charges of causing death by negligence. However, the condition of two labourers, who sustained injuries, is said to be critical.

  • In the first three days of August, 138 Covid cases have already been registered in Ambala. (Representative image)

    Covid cases in Ambala rose by 650% in July

    Ambala district recorded a 650% spike in Covid infections in July. As per data provided by the civil surgeon's office, while 91 infections were reported in June, 680 cases cropped up in July. However, no patient succumbed to the virus in both months. The last fatality from the district was recorded on February 25 and 542 Covid-related deaths have been reported so far .

  • The police have also arrested a person identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. In a statement, the STF claimed to have recovered 1.3 kg RDX, one detonator, one switch and one battery fixed in a tiffin box from fields near a hotel on NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    1.30 kg explosives recovered near Kurukshetra’s Shahbad; Tarn Taran man arrested

    Ahead of Independence Day, the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police have recovered 1.30 kg explosive substance from fields near a hotel on the NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening. The police have also arrested a person identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The police also examined CCTV camera footage from the locations.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out