Delhi: 4 of family suffer burn injuries after man tries to set self ablaze

A 35-year-old man and four of his family members sustained burn injuries when he tried to immolate himself at his residence in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Friday night, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that a control room call was received at 11.47pm at Fatehpur Beri police station stating that a house is on fire and residents are stuck inside. When police reached the house, they found five persons - a 35-year-old man, his 30-year-old wife, their two sons aged 8 and 8 months respectively, and the man’s 65-year-old mother - injured. They were all rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Safdarjung Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said a preliminary probe has revealed that the man, who runs a small business, had an argument with his family members, who were present in the same room, after which he poured kerosene oil over himself and set himself ablaze. The family members suffered burn injuries while trying to douse the fire, police said.

Police said that the man has suffered 50% burn injuries and his mother has sustained 20% burn injuries. They are admitted to the AIIMS Burn Ward and remaining three persons were admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. “The mother also has breathing problems, therefore, both mother and son are unfit for statement. The wife and the couple’s two minor sons have suffered minor burn injuries on hands and legs and are admitted in Safdarjung hospital,” Chauhan said.

Police said that the crime team was called at the place of incidence and further enquiry is underway.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290