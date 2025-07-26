Delhi: 9 held for rape, murder of minor; accused videotaped act

Weeks after the body of a 14-year-old boy bearing multiple wounds and having a cloth tied around the neck was found near Haiderpur water treatment plant, the Delhi Police on Friday said the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed 24 times by a gang who also shot a video of the assault “for fun”. The minor’s autopsy report confirmed he had been sexually assaulted and stabbed at least 24 times. (Representational image)

Nine persons — including six minors — have been apprehended for the alleged abduction and murder of a 14-year-old boy whose body was recovered on July 1, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The police said the minor, who lived in the Jeevan Park area, had injuries indicating he was sexually assaulted and stabbed multiple times. Investigators alleged that a gang suspected the boy of sharing information with a rival group and abducted him in retaliation.

The police, on July 1, recovered the body from near the Munak Canal.

“He was found near the canal, unclothed and bearing multiple stab wounds. Initial probe suggested he may have been targeted due to links with local petty criminals,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami.

Six suspects were apprehended on July 3 from nearby areas.

During questioning, police said the accused revealed they had confronted the boy, taken him to a secluded spot near the canal, and attacked him.

“The group believed the boy was passing information to a rival gang. He was forcibly taken from a public place in the presence of his friends. There, they sexually assaulted him, killed him and abandoned his body in the water,” said Swami.

The three remaining accused were traced to a Kawar Yatra camp in Meerut and apprehended on July 18. “We tracked them via their social media activity. Given the large crowds, we approached them disguised as fellow pilgrims. Once they reached Meerut, we moved in to apprehend them,” said a police investigator.

Police said they have recovered mobile phones allegedly containing videos of the sexual assault. “The footage confirms the boy was subjected to degrading treatment and extreme violence,” an investigator said, adding that three knives were likely used in the assault.

The minor’s autopsy report confirmed he had been sexually assaulted and stabbed at least 24 times.

The boy is survived by his mother and siblings, who work in local shops and factories.

