Delhi AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, former minister Raj Kumar Anand join BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Chhatarpur constituency, Kartar Singh Tanwar, former Delhi minister and ex-MLA from Patel Nagar, Raaj Kumar Anand, and another former Patel Nagar MLA, Veena Anand, joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of senior leaders at the party headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and former minister Raj Kumar Anand join the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at the party headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said AAP councillor from Said-Ul-Ajaib ward in south Delhi, Umed Singh Phogat, and a couple of other AAP members also joined the saffron party on the occasion, where BJP national general secretary Arun Singh was also present among other leaders to welcome them.

“The AAP leaders have joined the BJP after being inspired by the leadership and work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and because (they felt) working in the AAP is like working under a dictatorship. The corruption is at the peak in the AAP…all of them have taken the membership of the BJP and we welcome everyone into the party,” said Sachdeva.

Tanwar is a second time MLA from Chhatarpur from where he won first in 2015 and was re-fielded in 2020 by the AAP. Before joining the AAP in 2014, he was a member of the BJP, and his joining back was described by the BJP leaders as “home coming”.

Raj Kumar Anand was elected as an MLA from Patel Nagar, a reserved seat, in 2020 on the AAP’s ticket and was made the social welfare minister in the Delhi government.

He abruptly resigned from the Cabinet on April 10, accusing the party of corruption and ignoring Dalits and describing his stint with the AAP as a “bad dream”. A month later, he joined the BSP on May 5 and contested the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the New Delhi seat, which was won by the BJP. He was disqualified by the assembly Speaker from the House on June 14 under anti-defection laws.

Veena Anand was elected as an AAP MLA from Patel Nagar in 2013. She is the wife of Raaj Kumar Anand and she had been an active AAP leader in the area before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders’ switching sides comes a few months before the assembly elections in Delhi, which is likely to be held in January-February 2025, and deals a blow to the embattled AAP, whose top leaders, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, are in jail in cases related to alleged corruption.

The AAP has not yet responded to the development. The story will be updated when the AAP responds.

Raaj Kumar Anand’s disqualification has brought down AAP’s strength in the assembly to 61. Tanwar is also likely to be disqualified under the defection law.

The BJP had 8 lawmakers in the Delhi assembly, which has come down to 7 after Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Badarpur legislator, resigned from the House last month after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.