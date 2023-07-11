Centre ‘spying’ on AAP? Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj says ‘some people…’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of ‘snooping on a national political party’. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that three unidentified people were seen entering the AAP’s headquarters in Rouse Avenue while a few others waited outside. He added that these people, who were allegedly ‘snooping’ and had the same ‘agenda’, had also refused to share their details with the security guard.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that three unidentified people were seen entering the AAP's headquarters in Rouse Avenue while a few others waited outside.

Terming it a "serious matter" while addressing a press conference, the AAP chief spokesperson questioned the alleged move of the BJP-led central government. "The BJP should answer what they are scared of? Why are they scared of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal?" he asked.

Bharadwaj said, "Some people were seen roaming outside AAP headquarters in Delhi. Three of them entered the party office and the others remained outside. I think all of them were from the same agency and had the same agenda. The guard asked them to write their details in the register but gave excuses. We believe that the Central government is trying to spy on a national political party (AAP)."

Recalling that Kejriwal’s residence was spied on by officials earlier, the AAP leader showed visuals of seven men moving around the party office. “Which secret agency are they from?" he said.

Bharadwaj's allegation comes amid the latest flashpoint between AAP and the Centre after the Supreme Court said Monday it would not immediately stay the ordinance that gives the latter authority over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government. However, the court issued a notice to the BJP-led Centre seeking a response to AAP's plea which called the ordinance ‘unconstitutional’.

In May, AAP alleged that Prime Minister Modi was using the Delhi Police to spy on Kejriwal. AAP members of parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh also wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner demanding an explanation.

In a press conference, Bharadwaj said, “A drone was spotted flying outside the official residence of Kejriwal. Over the last couple of days, a few officers from the “special cell” of Delhi Police were seen roaming outside the CM’s residence throughout the day. When asked about the reason for their presence, these officers said they were there on a “special task”. What is this “special task” which has not even been conveyed to the CM?”

A senior Delhi Police officer said that the allegations were unfounded.

