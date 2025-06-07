Delhi: ACB quizzes Jain; may be summoned again

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday interrogated for nearly six hours by the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms during the previous government’s tenure. Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain appears before the Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Jain, who earlier held key portfolios of Public Works Department (PWD) and health, appeared “evasive” during the questioning and is likely to be summoned again to join the investigation, according to three ACB officials familiar with the proceedings.

“We asked him 28 key questions about procedural lapses, cost escalations, and possible financial misconduct in the classroom construction drive. He gave valid responses to barely six,” said one senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Initially, he blamed the education department. When countered, he then appeared to shift responsibility to the cabinet. His responses weren’t cooperative from an investigative standpoint,” the officer added.

ACB is investigating alleged violations in a project involving the construction of 12,748 semi-permanent classrooms in schools run by the then AAP government. Initially valued at ₹860 crore, the project cost ballooned to over ₹2,800 crore, allegedly without new tenders or adherence to standard procurement protocols.

“When questioned about the awarding of contracts at inflated rates and violations in procurement processes—reportedly to benefit contractors with AAP links—Jain largely deflected, repeatedly citing cabinet decisions,” said a second ACB official.

Investigators pointed out that while the classrooms were meant to be semi-permanent structures (SPS), with a lifespan of about 30 years, the cost per unit averaged ₹24.86 lakh—nearly five times the estimated market cost of ₹5 lakh per classroom.

“When we asked him to explain the inflated costs, Jain claimed the pricing was determined by the education department. He argued that SPS classrooms were constructed to near-RCC standards based on cabinet decisions,” the official said.

A further point of contention was the alleged suppression of a report by the Chief Technical Examiner (CTE) of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which flagged serious procurement violations. The report was not disclosed between 2017 and 2020. When questioned about it, Jain claimed ignorance.

“He did admit to some form of favouritism in selecting contractors and architects, but again deflected blame—saying it was a collective decision by the cabinet and the education department,” said the third investigator cited above.

ACB has also summoned former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was education minister during the period under scrutiny. Sisodia is expected to appear before the agency on Monday.

An FIR was registered on April 30, naming both Sisodia and Jain. The charges include Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The FIR was filed after receiving clearance under Section 17-A of the POC Act.

The summons served to Jain and Sisodia cite their roles in key policy decisions, and request written responses along with supporting documents.

Both leaders have previously denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

Jain refused comment on the matter when approached by HT.