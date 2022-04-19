Delhi adds 501 Covid cases; 99% hospital beds still vacant
- Due to the targeted testing, the test positivity rate – a bellwether figure for outbreak trends – has shot up.
Delhi reported more than 500 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Monday, government data showed, logging a steady rise infection for close to two weeks now, but hospitalisation and fatality rates have remained stagnant.
Authorities, who are scheduled to take a decision later this week on beefing up curbs and potentially bringing back mask mandates, said the rise at present is due to more targeted testing, which has meant that people who are most likely to have Covid-19 are being tested since they have symptoms.
“Because we are testing those who are extremely sick, senior citizens or people with comorbities, the possibility of the samples returning positive is high. We have said before that we are not taking this spike lightly and we have made arrangements in hospitals to accommodate a rise in hospitalisations. But till now, the hospital admissions are extremely low,” said a senior health official, asking not to be named.
Due to the targeted testing, the test positivity rate – a bellwether figure for outbreak trends – has shot up. Delhi government’s health bulletin showed on Monday, 501 new cases were recorded out of the 6,492 tests conducted, translating to a positivity rate of 7.72%. The number is not comparable to data from before April, since the city was carrying out at least nine times more tests on average but changed the strategy when central guidelines did away with the need for random testing.
But, according to officials last week, random testing at metro stations, bus stops and marketplaces are likely to be resumed from this week in order to better improve disease surveillance.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest Covid hospital in the Capital, also said that hospital admissions currently are at its lowest.
He said that currently, Lok Nayak Hospital has four patients admitted with Covid, out of which three are adults with comorbid conditions and one is a child.
While experts agreed the Covid situation in the Capital is not alarming, they asserted that the government needs to carefully monitor the situation in the coming days.
“While we do not need to panic because hospital admissions are still quite low, the government needs to ramp up testing and also ensure that all the positive patients are contact traced. Yes, fluctuation in cases could be a result of fully opening up economic activities but that should not make us complacent,” said Dr Suneela Garg, professor and a member of the Lancet Commission Covid India Task Force.
Dr KK Talwar, former president of the Medical Council of India and who also headed the Covid-19 taskforce of Punjab, also stressed on the use of masks in public places.
“The government needs to monitor the numbers closely for at least the coming week. However, we need to make masks a part of our lives now, especially in crowded public places where the chances of contracting infection could be higher,” said Dr Talwar.
-
Massive blaze breaks out in plastic factory in Ludhiana, 2 labourers critical
Two labourers suffered over 90% burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sundar Nagar on Monday evening The blaze broke out at Sawan Plastics on 70-Feet Road at around 6pm. It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit. The labourers, Sarwan, 18, and Kaliram, 40, were moved to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where there condition is being said to be critical.
-
Create awareness about govt schemes: MP Bittu to Ludhiana officials
The Ludhiana MP, who is the district development coordination and monitoring committee chairperson, was presiding over the committee's meeting to review different state and central government-sponsored schemes at the Bachat Bhawan. He was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and zila parishad chairperson Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and heads of all government departments.
-
Robbery, snatching on the rise in industrial areas: FICO delegation tells Ludhiana top cop
With labourers increasingly falling prey to robbers and snatchers, industrialists met the commissioner of police on Monday and sought round-the-clock surveillance in industrial areas and focal points of the city. A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation met newly appointed commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma under the leadership of their chairperson KK Seth and president Gurmeet Singh Kular.
-
Khanna city areas turning into dumpyard amid deadlock between villagers, municipal council
Garbage lifting in Khanna city has been hit as the impasse between residents of Rasoolra village and the municipal council over the location of the dumping site continues. Meanwhile, garbage heaps could be seen all across Khanna. With villagers not allowing authorities to use the dumping ground at Rasoolra, door-to-door garbage lifting gas been affected. The residents living in Khanna town were a harried lot.
-
Missing Phillaur resident found dead in Ludhiana village
Missing for the past two days, a Phillaur resident was on Monday morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Noorwala village of Meharban. His father Balbir Bhatti said his son, who was looking for a job, left the house on April 16 at around 11.30pm on a scooter to check on a vacancy at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), but did not return.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics