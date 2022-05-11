Delhi again sees less than 1,000 new cases, positivity rate drops to 3.34%

Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally went below the 1,000-mark again on Wednesday after it reported 970 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,97,141, according to the health department's bulletin. One more patient died and 1,238 recovered from the viral disease during the same period. With this, the cumulative count of recoveries and deaths has climbed to 26,184 and 18,65,755 respectively.

The active cases in the national capital have come down to 5,202. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate declined to 3.34 per cent and the overall positivity rate is at 4.98 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 1,118 Covid-19 infections, one death and 1,015 recoveries. And on Monday, the tally had come under the 1,000-mark with 799 cases and three deaths.

The fresh infections were detected after 29,037 tests were conducted including 19,740 RT PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 9,297 rapid antigen tests, the health department's bulletin also showed.

More than 4,000 patients are currently under home isolation and the number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 1,882.

On the vaccination front, 31,011 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine dose in the last 24 hours. The total of vaccinations is over 3.38 crore. Of these, nearly 8.9 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.

Even though infections in Delhi have been surging over the last few weeks, experts said that this surge did not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, news agency PTI reported.