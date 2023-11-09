Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi air pollution 'severe', Gopal Rai calls meeting with all ministers today

Delhi air pollution 'severe', Gopal Rai calls meeting with all ministers today

ByAniruddha Dhar
Nov 09, 2023 10:02 AM IST

Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Rajkumar Anand and Imran Hussain will be present in the meeting, the office of environment minister said.

As Delhi continues to suffer from several air quality, environment minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting with all ministers to discuss the air pollution problem on Thursday. The meeting will take place at the Delhi Secretariat at 12:30 pm, officials said.

A one-month-old baby breathes with the help of a nebuliser at the emergency ward of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya children hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

Finance and revenue minister Atishi, health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, transport minister Kailash Gahlot, social welfare minister Rajkumar Anand and food and supply minister Imran Hussain will be present in the meeting, the office of the environment minister said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'severe' category on Thursday morning, with a marginal improvement expected just ahead of Diwali as meteorological conditions are likely to become slightly favourable.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 420 at 8am on Thursday, compared to 426 at 4pm on Wednesday. The AQI map prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board showed clusters of red dots (indicating hazardous air quality) spread across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (369), Gurugram (396), Noida (394), Greater Noida (450), and Faridabad (413) also reported very bad air quality.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, a change in wind direction from northwest to southeast due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India will help reduce the contribution of smoke from stubble burning, but slow wind speed will counteract this.

However, once the western disturbance passes, the wind speed will increase from around 5-6 kmph, at present, to around 15 kmph on November 11, which will help disperse pollutants ahead of Diwali, the official said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
meeting environment minister air pollution delhi air quality gopal rai air pollution delhi aqi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP