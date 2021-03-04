Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Air quality deteriorates, temperature set to rise
delhi news

Delhi: Air quality deteriorates, temperature set to rise

India Meteorological Department scientists said that this deterioration in air quality was because of lowered wind speed and ventilation
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

After staying in the “moderate” zone for two days, the city’s air quality on Thursday deteriorated again and reached “poor”, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) recording 258 at 7am.

Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday was 188.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that on Tuesday the overall AQI levels in Delhi were 175, also in the “moderate” category.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said that this deterioration in air quality was because of lowered wind speed and ventilation.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded as 30.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 13.2 degree Celsius.

Met officials said that from March 7 the temperature will rise again and touch around 33 degrees Celsius.

