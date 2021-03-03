Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Air quality improves, temperature could rise again from tomorrow
delhi news

Delhi: Air quality improves, temperature could rise again from tomorrow

Central Pollution Control Board data showed that on Tuesday the overall AQI level in Delhi was 175, also in the “moderate” category
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday improved and stayed in the “moderate” category, with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) recording 169, at 7am.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that on Tuesday the overall AQI level in Delhi was 175, also in the “moderate” category.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said that the improvement in air quality was a result of increased wind speeds and ventilation levels. However, the forecast said that from Thursday there is a possibility of slight deterioration.

Meanwhile, the temperature on Tuesday also showed a marginal decline. The maximum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius.

Met department officials said that from March 7 the temperature will rise again and touch 33 degrees Celsius.

