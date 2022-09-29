Delhi air quality worsens, temperature rises

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality has gradually begun to deteriorate, with the overall air quality index (AQI) recorded at 140 (moderate) on Wednesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm national bulletin – a spike from Tuesday’s reading of 108 (moderate) and Monday’s AQI value of 100 (satisfactory).

Experts attributed the rising pollution to dry northwesterly winds blowing towards Delhi-NCR, which carry dust and lead to warmer temperature.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday – 0.8 degrees higher than Tuesday. According to the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury is expected to touch 35 degrees Celsius by Thursday and 36 by Saturday.

“We will see a gradual rise in temperature due to northwesterly winds. Delhi may see spells of cloudy skies too during this period, but the next spell of rain is only expected around October 4 or 5, when moisture content in the air will increase,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

Delhi had recorded its first ‘hazy’ day this month on September 19, when the AQI touched 182 (moderate). However, a four-day spell of rain in the capital between September 22-25 once again brought the AQI under the satisfactory category (AQI between 50-100). However, this impact did not last long, with a haze returning to the capital on Monday, when the AQI was 100 (satisfactory).

Forecasts by Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, says despite a gradual rise in air pollution levels, the AQI will remain in the ‘moderate’ category for the next three days.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the ‘moderate’ category on September 29 and 30The air quality is likely to deteriorate further and reach the upper end of the ‘moderate’ category on October 1,” said the forecast, stating the predominant surface wind is likely to be calm in the morning hours and will be coming from the northwest direction.

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi had a low of 23.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday – one degree above normal for this time of the year. Forecast for Thursday shows Delhi is likely to see clear skies, with the maximum and minimum hovering around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.