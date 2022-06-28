Delhi airport begins full-body scanner trials at T-2

Officials of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said they began trials of a full-body scanner at Teminal 2 from Tuesday in line with directives issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Aviation security regulator BCAS had in April 2019 directed 84 sensitive airports across the country to install body scanners by March 2020, replacing existing door frame metal detectors, hand-held scanners, and pat down searches of passengers to detect metallic objects.

“Walk-through metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors cannot detect non-metallic weapons and explosives,” BCAS had said. “Body scanners detect both metallic and non-metallic items concealed on the body.”

The Airports Authority of India had in 2020 issued a tender to procure 198 body scanners for 63 airports following a circular to the effect by the BCAS, but the civil aviation ministry approved of buying only 98.

A full-body scanner is used to detect objects without making physical contact with or breaching the privacy of passengers. Officials said full-body scanners can detect non-metal objects, which are hard to detect with the conventional door frame metal detector (DFMD). Each scanner is expected cost around ₹4 crore, including annual maintenance, the official said.

“DIAL has installed a full-body scanner at the security check area for a trial. The trial will be conducted in realtime, i.e. passengers will pass through the scanner during security check before moving to the security hold area,” a DIAL spokesperson said, adding the trial will continue for 45 to 60 days.

During this period, feedback from all stakeholders – BCAS, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), DIAL, and passengers--will be collected. Once the rial is complete, the findings will then be shared with regulatory bodies for evaluation and to decide the next course of action.

“The new scanner installed at Delhi airport is based on millimeter-wave technology, which is accurate and has medical approval, poses no health risk, and does not invade passengers’ privacy,” a DIAL spokesperson added.

By using these body scanners, officials said they can reduce the number of random pat-downs and strip searches, thereby speeding up security checks. Door-frame metal detectors will, meanwhile, remain in place for special category passengers such as those who are wheelchair-bound or those who cannot physically pass through the full-body scanners.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said as an airport operator, DIAL had constantly been working to facilitate easy boarding for passengers, without compromising on security and safety.

“The safety and security of civil aviation is a major concern for all. The CISF has been doing a tremendous job. Now, we have deployed an advanced full-body scanner at the airport, It will not invade passengers’ privacy during security checks and will hardly have any impact on their health. After successful completion of trials, and evaluation of results, DIAL will install more such scanners as per the BCAS directive.” he said.

Body scanners have been under consideration for more than a decade in India, however, concerns related to privacy, radiation, and false alarms have kept them away from being installed at the airports.

During the first trials held in December 2016, the body scanners raised false alarms whenever a woman wearing a sari passed through it. In most of the cases, it was found that it was either the mangalsutra (a traditional piece of jewellery that married Indian women wear) or the metallic embroidery on her saree.