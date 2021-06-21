Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi allows more relaxations in Covid-19 curbs: Check details here

The fresh phase of relaxation comes amid warnings by doctors and public health experts about the risks of a rapid unlock.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded 124 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.(PTI)

As daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital continue to drop, the Delhi government has announced further relaxation in the lockdown-like restrictions from Monday. The relaxations have been extended till 5am on June 28.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has eased the ongoing curbs by allowing bars, golf clubs, gardens and public parks to reopen from Monday. The DDMA has also allowed outdoor yoga activities.

Bars will be able to open from noon to 10pm with 50% seating capacity, the Delhi government said in a fresh order. Restaurants can stay open from 8am to 10pm, instead of the current 10am to 8pm.

The fresh phase of relaxation comes amid warnings by doctors and public health experts about the risks of a rapid unlock.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 124 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily Covid-19 count the city has seen after February 16 when Delhi had recorded 97 Covid-19 cases.

Here's what allowed:

  1. All government offices are allowed to function with officers of the level of Grade-|/equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. All private offices are allowed to open with 50% strength from 9am - 5pm.
  2. All standalone shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops giving non-essential services to open from 10am to 8pm.
  3. Religious places are allowed to open but no visitors will be allowed.
  4. Delhi Metro will run with 50% of its seating capacity.

Here's what not allowed:

  1. All schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and should be encouraged.
  2. All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic and other gatherings and congregations are not allowed. Similarly, cultural religious/festival-related activities are also not allowed.
  3. All swimming pools (except being used for training of sport persons for participation in National and International events) are not allowed to open.
  4. Sports complexes (except being used for training of sports persons for participation in National/ International sports events as well as for organising National /International sports events) are not allowed to open.
  5. Banquet halls/ auditoriums/ assembly halls are not allowed to open.

