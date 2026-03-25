New Delhi, Delhi has emerged as one of the worst-performing cities in complying with India's ban on single-use plastic , with banned plastic items found at 86 per cent of surveyed locations, according to a new study by an environmental group. Delhi among worst performers in single-use plastic ban compliance: Study

The study, released on Wednesday by the environmental group Toxics Link, found that three years after the nationwide ban on several SUP items came into force, prohibited plastic products continue to be widely used and sold across major Indian cities, indicating persistent gaps in enforcement.

Titled "Revisiting Single Use Plastic Ban", the report surveyed 560 locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar between April and August 2025, and found banned plastic items present in 84 per cent of all sites covered.

Among the four cities, Bhubaneswar recorded the highest violation rate at 89 per cent, followed closely by Delhi at 86 per cent, Mumbai at 85 per cent and Guwahati at 76 per cent, the report said.

The survey covered a range of establishments including street vendors, juice stalls, markets, small restaurants, grocery stores, religious sites, railway platforms and organised retail outlets.

It found that thin plastic carry bags, disposable cutlery, plastic cups, plates and straws continue to remain in widespread circulation, especially in informal and small-scale commercial settings.

According to the findings, local and informal vendors such as street food sellers, juice shops, coconut water stalls, vegetable vendors, ice cream parlours and weekly markets showed "complete or near-complete presence" of banned plastic items. In contrast, malls and organised retail spaces were found to be more compliant with the ban.

"The continued presence of banned plastic items in a majority of locations suggests that enforcement remains inconsistent," said Ravi Agarwal, director of Toxics Link.

"Unless implementation improves and the supply of these products is controlled, the ban will not effectively address plastic littering and pollution," he added.

The study also flagged consumer behaviour and costs as key barriers to compliance. It said 91 per cent of small vendors reported that customers still ask for carry bags, while an equal proportion cited the higher cost of alternatives as a major reason for not switching away from banned plastic items.

At the same time, the report noted that alternatives such as paper cups and plates, newspaper wraps, wooden cutlery, steel utensils, aluminium foil containers, bagasse plates, cloth bags and thicker reusable plastic bags above 120 microns are available in many places, suggesting that lack of substitutes is not the principal problem.

"Vendor reluctance to transition away from single-use plastics is partly influenced by customer preferences. Customers also perceive disposable plates and cutlery to be more hygienic than reusable items," said Satish Sinha, associate director of Toxics Link.

The report said the continued availability of banned items points to gaps in production and distribution. It also called for stricter inspections, coordinated action among regulators, improved affordability of alternatives, support for small vendors and sustained public awareness campaigns.

The recommendations come in the backdrop of growing concerns over plastic pollution and after the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution held in Geneva in 2025, the report noted.

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