Delhi Assembly extended; chief secy asked to submit report on water issue on Mar 15

The Delhi assembly passed a resolution on Saturday urging immediate action to address issues of water scarcity and sewage overflow, and directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to fix the issues in a week. The resolution was moved by Aam Aadmi Party chief whip Dilip Pandey who said that different constituencies were troubled by the contaminated water supply. Naresh Kumar, chief secretary of Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Delhi water minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairperson Atishi backed the resolution and said that the department has received numerous complaints related to sewage overflow, contaminated water supply, and broken water pipelines.

“Leakage in water pipelines is resulting in damaged roads. Even if a pipeline is fixed, it doesn’t sustain for long. MLAs are regularly confronted with such complaints in their offices, whether from the ruling party or the opposition. On Friday alone, I received 80 complaints related to DJB’s matters. DJB’s grievance redressal portal has over 10,000 pending complaints,” Atishi informed the assembly.

The resolution passed in the House said the chief secretary would be responsible for resolving complaints related to water and sewage and has been given a week to resolve these complaints. He was also asked will provide daily reports to the water minister.

The next sitting of the Assembly is scheduled for March 15 at 11am where the chief secretary has been asked to personally be present and submit progress reports on the resolution of all these complaints.

The minister proposed that officers responsible for delaying the works should be held accountable. “The chief secretary should be instructed to take action against such officers with an investigation,” the minister added.

HT reached out to Kumar who did not respond to queries seeking comments.