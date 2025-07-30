Delhi assembly’s monsoon session to go fully paperless

The third (monsoon) session of the eighth Delhi legislative assembly will be entirely paperless and conducted through the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) platform, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Tuesday. The session will begin at 2pm on August 4, 2025, at the Old Secretariat. Speaker Vijender Gupta has urged legislators to keep their submissions brief—within 8 to 10 lines—and to adhere to this limit strictly during debates (HT Archive)

According to an official statement, the Assembly will meet from August 4 to 8, with the possibility of extension depending on the volume of legislative business. Each sitting will commence at 2pm and continue until the listed agenda is concluded for the day.

Members wishing to raise issues under Rule 280 (Special Mention) must now submit notices exclusively via the NeVA portal by 5pm on the previous working day. A ballot at 11am will determine the first 10 entries to be taken up during the session.

Speaker Gupta has urged legislators to keep their submissions brief—within 8 to 10 lines—and to adhere to this limit strictly during debates. All questions and resolutions must be filed digitally. A NeVA Sewa Kendra will be operational from 9:30am to 6pm to assist members with online submissions and technical support.