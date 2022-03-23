Delhi assembly session starts today, Budget on March 26

The Budget session of the Delhi assembly is scheduled to start at 11am on Wednesday with an address by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, and the government is likely to present the “Swaraj Budget” for the 2022-23 financial year on Saturday.

According to an assembly official, a discussion on the LG’s address is likely to be held on Thursday, followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey and Outcome Budget on Friday. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is likely to present the Budget on Saturday.

The size of the Budget presented for 2021-22 was ₹69,000 crore and the government termed it “Deshbhakti Budget”.

The budget session is likely to witness stormy scenes with the Opposition BJP gearing up to corner the AAP government on various issues. “We will raise the issues of anganwadi and other workers; the poor condition of public health, public transport and roads in the city; pollution; and farmers’ issues, among others,” said leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, adding that the BJP legislature party met on Tuesday to give a final shape to the Opposition’s strategy.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar said he will also urge the Delhi government to make the movie “The Kashmir Files” tax-free.

HT had in January reported that after the “Deshbhakti Budget” last year, the Delhi government is likely to present a “Swaraj Budget” for the 2022-23 financial year.

The government had also sought suggestions from the public and had received over 5,700 recommendations.

According to the assembly procedure, the sitting of the assembly will commence 30 minutes after the LG’s address. Later AAP MLAs Rakhi Birla and Dilip Pandey will present the third report of the business advisory committee.

According to the business advisory committee report, deputy CM Manish Sisodia will present the Delhi budget 2022-23 in the assembly at 11am on Saturday.

On Friday, Sisodia will present Outcome Budget, which maps the performance of the government in different sectors against targets, and Economic Survey, after which the listed business will be taken up.

On March 28, discussion on annual budget will be taken up and will continue on March 29, when the assembly will take up the passing of the budget along with other listed House business.

The annual budget for 2022-23 will give a road map for Delhi’s economic progress, especially in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Last month, the Delhi cabinet, led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, gave its approval to call the Budget session of the House from March 23.

The assembly session will commence at 11am every day and continue till it is adjourned for the day.

Officials said members will have to show their full Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a Covid-19 test report issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the day’s session.

“In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, members are requested to wear face mask compulsorily. They are also requested to carry and display their identity cards while wearing face masks which would also help in identification in legislative assembly complex,” said an assembly official.

