New Delhi, A new generation of public washrooms with modern facilities and kiosks selling basic amenities is set to come up across the capital, introducing a model that combines sanitation with a self-sustaining system for maintenance. Delhi bets on kiosk-linked toilets: 1,000 new washrooms to stay staffed round the clock

The Delhi government is planning to set up around 1,000 such public toilets across the city over the next year, particularly in high-footfall and congested areas, a source said.

"The aim is to replace existing open or poorly maintained facilities with better-designed, functional units," the source said.

The project will be executed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation.

"A structured approach is being adopted to ensure both construction and long-term maintenance of these facilities," he added.

A key feature of the model is the integration of kiosks, selling basic amenities, within the toilet premises a concept he said is new to the city's public sanitation system.

"The kiosk will be operated by the toilet caretaker himself, so he remains present at the site instead of leaving the facility unattended," the source said.

The idea is to ensure that the caretaker has a steady engagement and incentive to stay there round the clock, which in turn will help in better upkeep and monitoring of the washrooms, he explained.

The proposed toilets will be equipped with upgraded amenities, including improved ventilation systems, and will feature a contemporary structure combining wooden and grilled elements, making it chic, the source said.

"The design is being planned to make the units durable as well as visually in sync with urban spaces," the source added.

The facilities will be developed in busy market areas such as Chandni Chowk and Sarojini Market and across Delhi, where sanitation infrastructure is often under strain, the source said.

Existing open washrooms in such areas will be replaced with these upgraded units, the source added.

A defined cleaning and maintenance mechanism will also be put in place to ensure hygiene, the source said and added that the project is expected to be completed within a year.

A budgetary allocation of ₹300 crore has been earmarked for the infrastructure projects, including other beautification projects in Delhi, for the financial year 2026-27.

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