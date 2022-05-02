Delhi BJP lists AAP govt's ‘failures’ over 7 years
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday listed the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, which has been in power for the past seven years in the Capital.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta held a press conference on Sunday along with Members of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Sahib Singh, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, and senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa to highlight the failures of the Delhi government.
Gupta said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that 1,000 mohalla clinics will be opened in Delhi. “Just 200 clinics were opened of which 50% are in bad condition. The ones that are operational don’t have medicines or doctors. In some clinics, stray animals have been found. This is the condition of their world-class medical facility, which was not put to use during the peak of the pandemic to provide vaccines or for testing. Their so-called world-class clinics are actually third class,” said Gupta.
AAP spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.
BJP leaders said that providing clean drinking water to each household in Delhi was one of the key election promises of the AAP.
Bidhuri said, “Today, 63% of the people don’t get Delhi Jal Board (DJB) filtered drinking water and are dependent on groundwater.”
Like drinking water, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said, the promise of cleaning the River Yamuna has remained just on paper.
“Before every election, he promises that the river will be cleaned. But little has been done to clean the river. The sewage treatment plants that were to be installed to ensure untreated wastewater is not released into the river is yet to be installed. Now that he is in Gujarat, Kejriwal should visit the Sabarmati riverfront which is today a popular tourist place..” said Singh.
The BJP also said that Kejriwal has also misled people on the issue of employment.
-
Chandigarh records hottest April since 2010
With an average maximum temperature of 38.5C, this April was the hottest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department. In 2010, the average maximum temperature was 38.9C at the airport observatory. This is the all-time highest for Chandigarh and was even recorded this year at the airport. The normal average maximum temperature for April as per the IMD is 34.3C. Before April, March this year was also the driest since 2008.
-
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Electric vehicle policy stuck in the slow lane
Having formulated the Electric Vehicle Policy to make eco-friendly vehicles more popular and mainstream in the city, the Chandigarh administration has been going around in circles when it comes to implementing it. Nearly four years later, a draft was notified in February this year, and the final policy was to be notified and made effective from April 1. But the administration realised additional frameworks were needed for its implementation, delaying the policy once again.
-
Dera Bassi MLA catches PSPCL junior engineer drunk on duty
In the second such case in the past two weeks, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa claimed to have caught a junior engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation drunk on duty at Handesra village in Dera Bassi on Saturday evening. The JE Employees' Union on the other hand claimed that the engineer, Krishan Kumar, was on official leave and attending a family function when he was called for duty.
-
It is in extremely high temperature that they prosper the most, says Shiv Shankar. The elderly man dawdles all day long on his bicycle through old Delhi lanes, selling his cool kanji vada. Shiv Shankar works the lanes with his youngest son, Praveen Kumar. “We had our own agricultural land near the Yamuna, here in Delhi.” Shiv Shankar takes out a glass bottle from a cloth bag slung on his cycle's handlebar.
-
77-year-old killed during robbery bid in Civil Lines
A 77-year-old man was robbed and murdered inside his two-storey house in Civil Lines early on Sunday morning, the police said, adding that they were on the lookout for at least two suspects. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the victim had been identified as Ram Kishore Aggarwal, who was a property dealer. HT spoke to some of the victim's neighbours, who said he rarely had altercations with anyone.
