Delhi BJP marks Kargil Vijay Diwas; CM pays tribute to soldiers killed in action

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, along with cabinet ministers, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MPs, and senior leaders, led a series of events across the capital on Saturday to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking 25 years of India’s victory in the Kargil War. CM Gupta said the battle for Kargil was not just about land but “about safeguarding India’s honour, sovereignty, and collective resolve. (HT Photo)

CM Gupta and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the CM wrote in Hindi: “I paid my humble homage to the immortal sons of Mother India who made the supreme sacrifice. The memory of these immortal fighters will continue to awaken our consciousness for generations. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram.”

Speaking at another ceremony in AB Block, Shalimar Bagh, Gupta said the battle for Kargil was not just about land but “about safeguarding India’s honour, sovereignty, and collective resolve.” She added that the heroism displayed in the conflict will forever remain etched in the nation’s memory.

The Delhi BJP held 140 events across its 14 organisational districts, including tricolour processions, victory marches, lectures in schools and colleges, and tribute ceremonies at memorials. Families of soldiers who were killed in action were also felicitated.

“Today is a day of valour, pride, and triumph for our armed forces—a moment of pride for every Indian,” said Sachdeva. “The Kargil War, fought under then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saw the Indian Army decisively defeat Pakistan-supported terrorism.”

In South Delhi, MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri led a torch procession at Ratia Marg, Sangam Vihar, attended by hundreds. Another march was held at the DM office in Kapashera. “The day instills a feeling of patriotism among the people,” he said.