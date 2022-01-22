Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi budget to focus on bringing economy back on track: Sisodia
delhi news

Delhi budget to focus on bringing economy back on track: Sisodia

Marking the beginning of the budget preparations, Sisodia on Friday also conducted a high-level review meeting with officials
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi Budget 2022- 23 will be “special” and will foster the economic growth of the national capital. (HT Archive)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByAlok K N Mishra, New Delhi

The Delhi Budget 2022-23 will focus on bringing the Covid-19 hit economy back on track and also on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services so that more job opportunities are created, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Friday.

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government is conducting surveys to ascertain ways to boost the capital’s economy and increase job opportunities amid the pandemic. Marking the beginning of the budget preparations, Sisodia on Friday also conducted a high-level review meeting with officials.

The minister said Delhi Budget 2022- 23 will be “special” and will foster the economic growth of the national capital. “The budget will be prepared by keeping the needs of Delhi residents in mind. Along with that, based on the findings of various studies conducted by the planning department, we are trying to understand what innovations can be introduced to boost the capital’s economy and increase job opportunities,” said Sisodia in a statement.

“The economy has suffered great losses in the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. We will give special attention to bringing the capital’s economy back on track. Delhi Budget 2022-23 will also focus on industrial development. The Kejriwal government will focus on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services,” Sisodia said.

RELATED STORIES

The government will pay special attention to various public welfare schemes, including those in the fields of education, health, electricity, and clean drinking water, among others. “The necessities of all Delhi residents will be kept in mind while preparing this year’s budget and it will help them recover from the pandemic-induced economic crisis,” said Sisodia.

Last year, Sisodia had presented 69,000 crore budget for fiscal 2021-22, which had an emphasis on ”deshbhakti” as the AAP government planned to inspire patriotism among the people in the run-up to the 75th Independence Day celebrations this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alok K N Mishra

Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP