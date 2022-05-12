Delhi: Class 11 student stabbed to death in Sarai Rohilla

New Delhi: A 19-year-old Class 11 student was stabbed to death allegedly when he tried to intervene in a fight between two neighbours in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a woman was also injured during the knife attack.

Police said they have already arrested a 22-year-old, who allegedly knifed the victims, and his mother in connection with the crime and are searching for his father and brother.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi identified the victim as Mohammed Sameer, a resident of Inderlok JJ Colony, and the accused as Arzu alias Noor Hasan (22) and his mother Rihana.

Police said that around 9pm on Tuesday night, Arzu’s father allegedly had a fight with their neighbour, Mohammed Ali, over the latter not taking him for work. “The fight led to an altercation and both families got involved after which Arzu stabbed Ali’s wife Parveen,” the officer said.

Hearing the commotion, Sameer and three of his friends, who were passing by the area, intervened. “Sameer objected to Arzu abusing which further enraged the latter. The accused told him that he’ll teach him a lesson and stabbed him,” the officer said, adding that Arzu’s family members also hit Sameer with a rod.

The accused and victims are known to each other, police said.

Police said that a case under IPC sections related to murder and attempt to murder were filed based on complaints by Parveen and relatives of Sameer. “Arzu and his mother Rihana have been arrested while his father and brother are absconding,” the officer said.