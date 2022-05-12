Delhi: Class 11 student stabbed to death in Sarai Rohilla
New Delhi: A 19-year-old Class 11 student was stabbed to death allegedly when he tried to intervene in a fight between two neighbours in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a woman was also injured during the knife attack.
Police said they have already arrested a 22-year-old, who allegedly knifed the victims, and his mother in connection with the crime and are searching for his father and brother.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi identified the victim as Mohammed Sameer, a resident of Inderlok JJ Colony, and the accused as Arzu alias Noor Hasan (22) and his mother Rihana.
Police said that around 9pm on Tuesday night, Arzu’s father allegedly had a fight with their neighbour, Mohammed Ali, over the latter not taking him for work. “The fight led to an altercation and both families got involved after which Arzu stabbed Ali’s wife Parveen,” the officer said.
Hearing the commotion, Sameer and three of his friends, who were passing by the area, intervened. “Sameer objected to Arzu abusing which further enraged the latter. The accused told him that he’ll teach him a lesson and stabbed him,” the officer said, adding that Arzu’s family members also hit Sameer with a rod.
The accused and victims are known to each other, police said.
Police said that a case under IPC sections related to murder and attempt to murder were filed based on complaints by Parveen and relatives of Sameer. “Arzu and his mother Rihana have been arrested while his father and brother are absconding,” the officer said.
-
Land short, alter compensatory plantation norms: DDA to state
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has again requested the Delhi government to revise its compensatory plantation norms—10 saplings have to be planted for every tree that is cut—under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, as it is struggling to provide stakeholders with land for plantation in the Capital. In September 2020, the DDA had sent a similar request to the Delhi government, but to no avail.
-
Delhi to build two campuses of Ambedkar varsity to create 26,000 more seats
The Delhi government will build two new campuses of Ambedkar University to create about 26,000 more seats for those pursuing higher education. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, said the two new campuses will come up in Rohini and Dheerpur at a total cost of ₹2,306.58 crore. “Along with the infrastructure, the university will launch a host of new innovative courses and programmes,” he said.
-
Delhi airport gets two more maintenance hangars
New Delhi: Two maintenance, repair and overhaul hangars have been opened at the general aviation (GA) terminal of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport to serve business jets and other general aviation aircraft, said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited on Wednesday. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the dedicated GA facility and aircraft parking bays were the first of its kind in India.
-
Two underpasses to declutter Outer Ring Road
New Delhi: Commuters between Wazirabad and Mukarba Chowk on Outer Ring Road will have a smoother ride from June as the project for developing two half underpasses, or U-turns, between Wazirabad and Burari is now in the final leg, a senior PWD official overseeing the project said.
-
Delhi weather: Mercury rises as impact of Asani wanes
Temperatures shot up across the capital on Wednesday as the impact of Cyclone Asani over Delhi waned considerably, with the mercury touching a high of over 43 degrees Celsius (C) in parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department said. Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4C on Wednesday, two degrees above normal and 1.9 degrees more than Tuesday. Wind direction will switch to westerly by Thursday, scientist at IMD, RK Jenamani said.
