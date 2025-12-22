Delhi CM calls for reducing reliance on pvt vehicles

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said it was essential to reduce dependence on private vehicles and control vehicular emissions in order to tackle air pollution in Delhi. CM urged increased use of public transport to tackle pollution. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Stating that the National Capital Region (NCR) required a robust public transport system with last-mile connectivity, Gupta said her government was working towards a reliable, extensive and convenient public transport network.

“The data from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and other government and research-based institutions indicate that vehicular emissions are a major contributor to environmental degradation and pollution in Delhi-NCR. Strengthening public transport, therefore, is essential to reduce dependence on private vehicles and to address the pollution crisis effectively. The Delhi government has made substantial budgetary provisions for public transport, particularly for the expansion of the Delhi Metro (DMRC),” the chief minister added.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Gupta said that an allocation of ₹9,110 crore has been made in the 2025–26 budget for the capital’s public transport system, up from the ₹5,702 crore earmarked in 2024–25.

“While the previous government had allocated around ₹500 crore for Metro projects last year, the current government has earmarked ₹2,929 crore for 2025–26. The Cabinet has approved three major corridors — Lajpat Nagar to Saket, Inderlok to Indraprastha, and Rithala to Kundli (Haryana) — under Phase-IV of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS). Additionally, pending liabilities of nearly ₹2,700 crore related to Phases I, II and III of the project are also being cleared,” she added.

The Delhi government is bearing a financial responsibility of ₹3,386.18 crore. An amount of ₹940 crore has already been released in the current financial year, while the next instalment of ₹336 crore is in process,” Gupta added.

Taking on the previous government, Gupta said that if earlier “governments had shown greater seriousness towards the capital’s transport system, Delhi would not be facing such severe pollution today. The neglect of public transport expansion by previous governments had contributed significantly to the current pollution challenges faced by Delhi-NCR.”

No immediate reaction to the allegations was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).