Delhi CM gives ₹1cr each to kin of 11 govt staff who died on Covid duty

Chief minister Rekha Gupta handed over cheques of ₹1 crore each to the families of 11 government employees who died while performing their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic in a ceremony at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday. Calling the gesture a “debt of gratitude” rather than financial aid, Gupta said the Delhi government was honouring those who served selflessly during a time of fear and uncertainty. CM Gupta said the long-awaited ex-gratia assistance marks closure of administrative delays. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

“These are not just cheques, but a symbol of our gratitude for their service, sacrifice, and dedication. No amount of money can compensate for the loss of a human life, but it is our moral duty to support these families,” the CM said.

The beneficiaries included employees from the health, transport, education, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Border Security Force (BSF) departments. Gupta, joined by Delhi’s social welfare minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, said, “We will continue to stand with these families… Their loved ones’ service will never be forgotten.”

CM added that the long-awaited ex-gratia assistance marks closure of administrative delays, calling the initiative “an act of justice and remembrance.”

The 11 deceased employees whose families received the financial assistance include V Nangthanlian (driver with department of trade and taxes), Raj Bala Garg (nursing staff at GTB Hospital), Babita (nursing staff at CBPACS), Rohan Joshi (domestic breeding checker with MCD), Dr Ravinder Kumar Goel (DGHS), Aniyamma Reji (lab technician at MAMC), Biswajit Das (Deputy CGM at DTC), Rajesh Kumar (IT assistant with Department of Education), Dr Naveen Ram (IG/director with BSF), Dr Vijay Singh Rajan (medical commandant with BSF) and Arun Sood (pharmacist with DHS).