Delhi CM in rural belt visit says will build ISBT, education hub, help gaushalas

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta toured the rural belt of outer Delhi on Sunday and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government will spend more than ₹1,200 crore on projects there such as an Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and education infrastructure. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at Gramin Gaushala in Bawana on Sunday. (PTI)

She added that all remaining villages in the Capital will be connected with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) supply lines. She also promised to address the issue of stray cattle on roads and extend financial support to gaushalas.

“The government is continuously working for the rural areas of Delhi. We have allocated ₹1,200 crore in funds specifically for the development of Delhi’s rural areas. This includes work on roads, drains, and overall infrastructure development...We are making plans to develop big infrastructure projects in rural areas. An education hub will be developed in Narela. An ISBT will also be built in the rural belt. These projects will improve employment opportunities,” Gupta said.

Gupta said that 110 villages have been connected to IGL natural gas supply lines and the remaining ones will also be connected. “Development works are being executed in 600 villages. We will also hold deliberations and try to solve the issues related to circle rates, tractors and alternative plots.” Gupta took part in rituals at the Devi Maa temple in Kanjhawala and Gramin Gaushala in Bawana where she also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat broadcast. She also inaugurated a new road in Bawana.

Stray cattle

She said the Delhi government will survey cow shelters and frame a scheme to extend financial support for their smooth operation. Gupta announced the measures at a public gathering at Gramin Gaushala in Bawana and stressed that she, her ministers and BJP MLAs, consider the cow as a sacred mother figure.

“It is a matter of great pain for us to see the plight of cows roaming on the roads and sometimes encountering accidents. The fault lies with those who just let them wander for food after milking them,” she said. Reminding cattle owners that such animals were not allowed within city limits, she suggested that the bovines be housed at designated places such as the Ghoga dairy.

“It is unbearable to see even a single cow wandering on the roads. The government and philanthropists are there to ensure facilities such as fodder and shelter for cows...The government will survey all cow shelters in Delhi and draw up a scheme to provide them financial assistance,” she added.