New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 300 electric buses, sending the fleet strength of the Delhi Transport Corporation to 6,100. Delhi CM launches 300 EV buses; DTC fleet rises to 6,100

Gupta said her government is continuously working to reduce the losses of the DTC and improve public transport services.

"We will convert the entire DTC fleet into electric vehicles buses. The Delhi government is working towards last-mile connectivity. The government is also releasing the EV subsidy amount, which was pending for the last several years," she said.

These initiatives are important steps towards building a public transport system that is clean, affordable, safe and future-ready, she added.

"Once running in heavy losses, the corporation is now gradually moving towards financial stability due to sustained efforts by the government. Delhi has the biggest fleet of electric buses in the country," Gupta said.

Efforts are underway to revamp the national capital's entire transport infrastructure, including expansion of EV charging facilities, she added.

The Delhi government also launched an interstate bus between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

"Covering a distance of about 21 kilometres, the route will connect key locations including Bhajanpura, Loni Road, the UP border, Pasonda, Hindon Airport and Mohan Nagar," a statement said.

Initially, three interstate electric buses will operate on a pilot basis, running 12 trips daily in both directions. The service will be available from 7.15 am to 10.10 pm, with a maximum fare capped at ₹53, offering an affordable and convenient travel option for thousands of daily commuters, it added.

Attacking the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, Gupta said it only believed in making promises and publicity, and no work.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said that the current government has reviewed and streamlined the process, ensuring that EV subsidies are directly transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer system.

In the first phase, over ₹24.04 crore is being disbursed to 12,877 beneficiaries, while pending cases will be cleared in phases, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.