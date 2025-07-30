Delhi CM launches month-long cleanliness drive

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched “Delhi’s Freedom From Garbage – Cleanliness Drive,” a month-long campaign running from August 1 to 31 aimed at making the Capital garbage-free. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said cleaning drives will be carried out in unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters every Saturday and Sunday throughout the campaign. (HT Photo)

The government has allocated ₹5 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the campaign. A key focus of the initiative is public participation, with incentives for residents to actively maintain cleanliness in their neighbourhoods.

Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) can win cash rewards by uploading ‘before and after’ photos of cleaned areas on the government portal. The top three RWAs will receive ₹25 lakh, ₹15 lakh, and ₹10 lakh respectively. In addition, the cleanest ward will be awarded ₹50 lakh, while the cleanest Vidhan Sabha constituency will get ₹1 crore.

Cleaning drives will be carried out in unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters every Saturday and Sunday throughout the campaign. Dedicated efforts have also been planned for the Yamuna ghat areas on August 14, 21, and 28, and along all sections of the Ring Road on August 29 and 31.

“Every youth, woman, elderly person, institution, and RWA will come together to clean Delhi,” Gupta said.

The campaign was launched at the MCD Civic Centre and was attended by Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Public Works Department minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Urban Development minister Ashish Sood, and other senior government officials.