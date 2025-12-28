Delhi CM lays foundation for Atal gardens, inspects shelters

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday participated in a series of development works and public engagements across the city. She laid the foundation stone of Atal Garden along the Najafgarh drain in Uttam Nagar, inaugurated an Atal Canteen in Pitampura, inspected a night shelter at Kashmere Gate, and distributed 5,100 LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme. Chief minister Rekha Gupta gives a gas connection to a woman under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Atal Garden will be developed on the land owned by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department along the Najafgarh drain near Vipin Garden in the Uttam Nagar assembly constituency. Officials said the project is aimed at increasing the green cover, reducing pollution and creating a safe, well-planned community space with modern civic amenities.

“The garden will serve as a key public facility in the area. A 12-foot statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed, and more than 6,000 saplings of indigenous species such as neem, amaltas and gulmohar will be planted across nearly 50 acres,” Gupta said while laying the foundation stone for the garden.

As per the plan, the garden premises will have an amphitheatre with seating for 200 people, an open gym, food court, walking tracks, Chhath ghats, children’s play areas and seating for senior citizens, officials said.

The chief minister said the concept of the park emerged during inspections of the Najafgarh drain, one of the largest drains flowing into the Yamuna, and is part of a broader plan for its treatment and rejuvenation. She added that roads on both sides of the drain and work on the central verge beneath the metro corridor between Uttam Nagar and Dwarka Mor would also improve local connectivity.

Earlier in the day, Gupta also inaugurated Atal Canteens in Pitampura in Shalimar Bagh, part of the citywide rollout of the subsidised meal scheme. The Delhi government has opened 45 Atal Canteens in the first phase, offering a full meal including dal, rice, vegetables, roti and pickle at ₹5. Officials said each meal costs the government around ₹30 and that the scheme will be expanded to over 100 locations soon.

Later, Gupta also distributed 5,100 LPG connections to women beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme.

Late on Friday night, the CM conducted a surprise inspection of a permanent night shelter at Kashmere Gate, interacted with inmates and reviewed the facilities. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board operates 197 shelters across the city, accommodating over 7,000 people, with temporary shelters added during winter.