Delhi CM meets MAMC students, orders revamp of hostels

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday ordered immediate renovation of hostels in the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and expedited construction of new units after a meeting with students at the Delhi Secretariat. She also blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the poor state of facilities at the health institution. Hitting back, the AAP said that it built a world-class health care system when it was in power and that the BJP was undermining it. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), in New Delhi on Monday. (CMO Delhi X)

Gupta’s discussion with the students focused on dilapidated hostels, campus security, poor lighting, shortage of security personnel and illegal encroachments. Officials from the health and public works departments, and the college administration were present during the meeting.

“This situation is gravely concerning and indicative of the severe negligence and lack of accountability on the part of previous governments. I am shocked at the irresponsibility of the previous governments. It’s appalling to see the poor state of such a prestigious institution like Maulana Azad Medical College and the condition of the students studying here,” said Gupta.

Gupta said the seven hostels built between 1966 and 1990 were designed for only 1,200 students, while 3,200 students are currently residing there in extremely cramped and substandard conditions with eight beds to a room, shared cupboards, and no provision for basic amenities such as study tables.

She said LED street lighting will be installed across the campus, with 24x7 CCTV surveillance and increased security personnel along with a special drive to be launched to remove illegal encroachments within the college campus.

Her office said in a statement that she directed officials to take immediate and concrete measures. She directed officials to submit progress reports every 15 days and she will visit MAMC for on-ground inspection of works, officials added.

Last week, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena, along with Gupta and health minister Pankaj Singh, chaired a meeting to review the security and other infrastructure in MAMC, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, and the Guru Nanak Eye Centre Complex. They found that there were lapses in security and there was an acute shortage of accommodation.

In response to Gupta’s claims, the AAP said in a statement, “The AAP government revolutionised Delhi’s healthcare system—building world-class hospitals that didn’t just win the trust of residents but also earned global recognition. Ever since the BJP came to power, their only mission has been to dismantle this success. Instead of improving public health infrastructure, they are hell-bent on undermining it. All the BJP knows is how to find faults, spread negativity, and tear down what works. If they truly cared about Delhi’s people, they would build upon these achievements—not sabotage them.”