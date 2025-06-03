Delhi CM prays at Kedarnath, Badrinath shrines

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday offered prayers at the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand, marking 100 days of her government in Delhi. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag on Monday. (ANI)

“The experience filled my heart with unique peace and immense energy… it is by the grace of the Lord that I have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving Delhi...I sought Baba’s blessings to fulfil the goal of a ‘viksit’ Delhi,” she said.

Gupta later visited the Badrinath temple. She said she sought blessings from the Lord Badrivishal for residents of Delhi.

“My wish is to see our Delhi become a prosperous, clean, and cultured metropolis — where tradition and progress walk hand in hand… ‘Developed Delhi’ is not just a vision of physical development, but a commitment to build a capital city where basic amenities reach every citizen—where modern healthcare, education, and other services are available to all, enabling Delhi to emerge as a global city,” she said on Monday.

On Sunday morning, the CM had visited Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar and took a holy dip in the Ganga River along with her family before she went to attend spiritual programmes and also visited several spiritual leaders. In the evening on Sunday, CM Gupta participated in the Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh.