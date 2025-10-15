Delhi CM reviews crowd management at NDLS for festive rush

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited the New Delhi Railway Station to take stock of arrangements for managing the crowd as the festival season is bringing lakhs of passengers to the station. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with MP Manoj Tiwari at the New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Directing the officials to ensure smooth travel for commuters, she emphasised that the administration must work in close coordination with railway and police authorities to manage the expected surge in footfall.

Further, while inspecting the newly built passenger facilitation centre, she said, “This centre reflects our government’s commitment to passenger comfort and dignity. No traveller should have to struggle for basic facilities.”

The centre offers multiple services for passengers, such as ticketing counters, rest areas, washrooms, drinking water, seating arrangements, and dedicated facilities for senior citizens and differently-abled passengers, officials said.

A newly constructed foot overbridge was also inaugurated inside the station on Tuesday. The bridge, which connects key platforms in the station, is expected to help regulate passenger movement by keeping incoming and outgoing flows separate. The CM instructed officials to deploy additional staff during rush hours and ensure clear signage, adequate lighting and cleanliness across the station premises.

Gupta lauded the Centre’s efforts in introducing special trains across the country for festival travellers and said Delhi is working in full coordination with the railways to ensure safe journeys for all.

“The festive season is a time for families to come together. It is our responsibility to make sure every citizen can travel home with ease and safety.”