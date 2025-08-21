Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s security cover may be enhanced

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said senior officers in the Centre will be reviewing Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta’s security arrangements and might enhance it, following a physical assault by a 41-year-old man during a “Jan Sunwai (public hearing)” grievance redressal programme in the morning. Delhi Police said no frisking is done for the Jan Sunwai programme. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Currently, the chief minister is accorded the Z-plus security cover, with police officers suggesting it might be upgraded to have “more personnel” or enhanced arrangements.

A senior police officer, not wishing to be named, said, “While the local police will be looking into the case, we will also look into possible lapses behind the incident. The security unit has been roped in. We might also suggest changes in her security arrangements, especially when she meets public people on the ground and for other meetings.”

The accused, a resident of Rajkot, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya, has been arrested by the Delhi Police and is being interrogated by multiple departments. He has been booked for attempted murder. Police said Khimjibhai managed to pose as a local and approached the CM on the pretext of handing over a piece of paper, but then held her hands, manhandled her, and assaulted her.

Police said the Union ministry of home affairs will decide on the security cover and enhancements. Police will submit current case details, requirements and potential threat, if any. As per protocol, MHA follows the Yellow Book rules, which specify different types of security cover for ministers, VIPs, and VVIPs.

While the MHA had accorded the CM Z category cover initially, her security cover was upgraded to Z-plus, which involves more than 40 personnel, including escorts, static guards, CAPF personnel, commandos, watchers, and security for the convoy. As per norms, all sitting Delhi CMs are provided with Z category, but the arrangements can be upgraded after review.

“Since she is at Z-plus cover, the number of personnel can be increased to even 65, with more commandos and watchers. Their arrangements can be changed. Also, further upgrade can also mean advanced recce by personnel at every place she visits, her home, her office etc,” the officer cited above said.

The attack took place at the recently inaugurated Jan Sewa Sadan in Civil Lines. In July, the CM shifted to the Raj Niwas Marg, which includes a camp office that has been turned into a Jan Sewa Sadan. “We will also have to review the deployment of personnel at her private (Shalimar Bagh) as well as official residence,” a second police officer said.

After the threat perception review, the matter is put up in front of the MHA, which will decide on the security cover. At present, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also has a Z-plus category security cover.

Police said they will be reviewing deployment and arrangements inside and outside the Civil Lines bungalow.

A third officer, posted in the area, said, “We will also have to see how frisking and screening is done at the bungalow. As per our knowledge, the Jan Sunwai meetings are open for all and no such frisking and checking was done. While the accused was not armed, there is threat as the CM was assaulted in front of a crowd. The accused managed to attack her and cause harm. We will have to submit a report. We will also have to ensure that none of the security arrangements disturb the CM in fulfilling her duties.”

The accused was also spotted at her Shalimar Bagh residence, taking videos of the house and conducting recce, said the police. Police said the recce was conducted 24 hours before the attack.