‘I was in shock, but…’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first message after attack

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the attack against her during a public meeting was a ‘cowardly attempt’ and such incidents would never “shake her determination” or “weaken her resolve” to serve the people. Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her camp office.(Hindustan Times)

The Delhi CM made the remark hours after she was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines. The incident unfolded after a man trying to pull the CM’s hand, which led to some jostling during which “her head touched the edge of a table,” according to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Rekha Gupta said she was "feeling better" and that the 'Jan Sunwai' programme would continue.

“Such attacks can never shake my determination or weaken my resolve to serve the people. I will now be among you with even greater energy and dedication,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

"Public hearings and efforts to address people’s concerns will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support remain my greatest strength," she added.

She also urged her well-wishers not to trouble themselves by visiting her. “Very soon, you will see me back at work among you,” she said.

The police have arrested the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. He is currently being jointly interrogated by IB and Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR of attempt to murder in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her camp office in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Wednesday, an official said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Civil Lines police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.