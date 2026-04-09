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Delhi CM takes stock of sanitation, waste management issues

Among the key issues discussed was the establishment of state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plants in Ghazipur, Narela, Okhla and Tehkhand to modernise waste processing and reduce landfill burden.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi

Officials were instructed to redevelop nearly 1,000 public toilets and urinal blocks operated by the MCD to improve hygiene facilities (HT archive)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take stock of the sanitation and waste management situation in the Capital, issuing a series of directives from redevelopment of public toilets and formulating strong mechanisms to support sustainable waste disposal practices, officials aware of the developments said.

Among the key issues discussed was the establishment and capacity augmentation of state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plants in Ghazipur, Narela, Okhla and Tehkhand, intended to modernise waste processing and reduce landfill burden.

“The plants have already been proposed and approved by the government and the department is now preparing detailed reports before work can be initiated in some cases, while in others, the plans are also ready,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

Senior officials have been asked to closely monitor the implementation of these measures and ensure completion of projects within stipulated timelines. The meeting was attended by Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma, leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, chief secretary Rajeev Verma and municipal commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, among others.

 
sanitation waste management
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