New Delhi

Officials were instructed to redevelop nearly 1,000 public toilets and urinal blocks operated by the MCD to improve hygiene facilities (HT archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take stock of the sanitation and waste management situation in the Capital, issuing a series of directives from redevelopment of public toilets and formulating strong mechanisms to support sustainable waste disposal practices, officials aware of the developments said.

Among the key issues discussed was the establishment and capacity augmentation of state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plants in Ghazipur, Narela, Okhla and Tehkhand, intended to modernise waste processing and reduce landfill burden.

“The plants have already been proposed and approved by the government and the department is now preparing detailed reports before work can be initiated in some cases, while in others, the plans are also ready,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials were instructed to redevelop nearly 1,000 public toilets and urinal blocks operated by the MCD to improve hygiene facilities. In addition, three new gobar gas plants are planned at Goyla Dairy, Ghogha and Ghazipur to support sustainable waste disposal and these will be made operational soon, the CM informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials were instructed to redevelop nearly 1,000 public toilets and urinal blocks operated by the MCD to improve hygiene facilities. In addition, three new gobar gas plants are planned at Goyla Dairy, Ghogha and Ghazipur to support sustainable waste disposal and these will be made operational soon, the CM informed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The CM directed MCD to formulate a strict mechanism to recover enhanced fines imposed on individuals and entities found responsible for littering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM directed MCD to formulate a strict mechanism to recover enhanced fines imposed on individuals and entities found responsible for littering. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials were also asked to ensure coordination between the MCD and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure systematic cleaning of marketplaces. Special campaigns will be launched to remove garbage along railway tracks more effectively, while road construction and repair works will be assigned to experienced agencies to ensure quality and accountability, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials were also asked to ensure coordination between the MCD and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure systematic cleaning of marketplaces. Special campaigns will be launched to remove garbage along railway tracks more effectively, while road construction and repair works will be assigned to experienced agencies to ensure quality and accountability, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior officials have been asked to closely monitor the implementation of these measures and ensure completion of projects within stipulated timelines. The meeting was attended by Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma, leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, chief secretary Rajeev Verma and municipal commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, among others.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON