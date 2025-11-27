Search
Delhi CM vows to deliver 2,500 aid for women, subsidised gas

BySnehil Sinha
Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 03:22 am IST

The CM said the government is committed to providing ₹2,500 per month to all eligible women and subsidised LPG cylinders would be made available at ₹500. 

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that her government will fulfil all social welfare commitments made ahead of the Assembly elections, including the 2,500 monthly financial assistance for economically weaker women and subsidised cooking gas cylinders.

CM Rekha Gupta addresses the Swabhiman Sabha in the Wazirpur Industrial area, New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Gupta was campaigning in Wazirpur Industrial area for BJP candidate Veena Asija, who is contesting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls from Ashok Vihar ward.

She said that under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the government is committed to providing 2,500 per month to all eligible women and subsidised LPG cylinders would be made available at 500, along with one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali.

Reaching out to slums and workers, the CM said they are moving ahead with plans to provide permanent housing to all slum dwellers in the city.

Gupta alleged that the new administration inherited a financially strained system after BJP defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Assembly polls.

“The government required at least one year to stabilise operations and streamline public services. Infrastructure across Delhi, including roads, drains, streets and public toilets, needs to be strengthened. Implementation of schemes such as Ayushman Yojana and opening of Atal canteens is underway,” she said.

The CM added that none of the welfare schemes started by the previous government has been discontinued and BJP has introduced additional schemes aimed at addressing the needs of vulnerable groups.

Bypolls for 12 MCD wards are scheduled for November 30, and both major parties have intensified their outreach across local communities.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government’s commitment to social welfare initiatives, including ₹2,500 monthly aid for economically weaker women and subsidized cooking gas, during a campaign in Wazirpur for BJP candidate Veena Asija. Gupta emphasized ongoing housing plans for slum dwellers and the continuity of welfare schemes initiated by the previous administration. The MCD bypolls are set for November 30.