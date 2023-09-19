Delhi cop dies in crash on Meerut expressway

A 58-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector was killed, and the driver of a pick-up was seriously injured, after a speeding Honda Amaze car hit them before crashing on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Sanjay Lake on Tuesday morning, officers aware of the case said.

Sub-inspector Ganga Saran was to retire in less than two years, and had planned to move to his hometown in Bulandshahr, where he planned to take up farming. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The driver of the white car, which had a Delhi registration number, fled the accident spot, leaving the damaged vehicle behind on the carriageway towards Delhi.

The police did not immediately disclose the identity of the car owner, but said they were still in the process of ascertaining who was behind the wheel. It was not immediately known if he or she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said sub-inspector Ganga Saran, was on patrolling duty in an emergency response vehicle (ERV) with its driver, assistant sub-inspector Ajay Tomar, when the accident occurred at around 5.30am

A police officer present at the accident site said that in the time immediately leading up to the accident, Saran and Tomar had flagged down a Mahindra Bolero pick-up, which was loaded with plants. Saran stepped out of the ERV to check the pick-up and asked its driver, identified as Ram Gopal, to disembark, while Tomar remained in the police vehicle, the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sub-inspector Saran and Gopal went to the back of the pick-up when suddenly a speeding white Honda Amaze hit the two from behind. The car then crashed into the pick-up. Both Saran and Gopal suffered serious injuries,” said the officer.

DCP Guguloth said Tomar and Raj Kumar, the helper sitting in the pick-up, put the injured men into the police vehicle and rushed them to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital, where Saran succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The injured driver was referred to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment.

She said forensic experts inspected the accident site.

The accident led to traffic snarls on the expressway, as many motorists stopped or slowed down their vehicles to enquire about the accident. Some police personnel were deployed on both the carriageways to regulate the flow of vehicles and avoid traffic jams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injury at the Pandav Nagar police station. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the person who was driving the car at the time of the accident,” said Guguloth.

Saran joined the Delhi Police in 1986 as a constable, and served with the PCR unit, the traffic and security units, as well as in the south, southwest, and east district police units. Most recently, he was involved in the security arrangements of the G20 Summit.

He is survived by his wife and five children. His son Harendra Saran said, “My father was to retire in less than two years, and had planned to move to our hometown in Bulandshahr, where he would take up farming.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. ...view detail